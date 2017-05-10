Deputies continued their search Wednesday for a man they said kidnapped and sexually battered an 11-year-old girl in the Lockhart area, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident was reported at about 7 a.m. Monday near Forest City and Riverside Park roads, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jane Watrel said.

“There are increased patrols in the area where the assault took place,” Watrel said.

Investigators said the victim worked with a sketch artist to come up with a composite sketch.

PLEASE SHARE: this is sketch of man police say assaulted an 11 year old girl in Orange County. @RRamosWFTV has latest all morning. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/JWehscjHoP — Nancy Alvarez, WFTV (@NAlvarezWFTV) May 10, 2017

The man is described as black, between the ages of 25 to 30, with brown eyes. He’s believed to be about 6 foot 2 inches to 6 foot 4 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

Deputies said the man has low cut hair, a clean cut with a medium-sized oval scar on the left side of his face. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a navy blue T-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

His vehicle is described as a dark blue or purple four-door car with tinted windows.

A $1,000 reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.

Resident Samuel Johnson said the incident has scared people in the area.

“If he did what they say he did, then that's just terrible,” he said. “Please stop whatever you're doing and turn yourself in.”

Monday’s incident was the latest in a string of recent kidnappings and kidnapping attempts in Central Florida. There have been six in just over two weeks.

Deputies said a man on April 25 tried to abduct a 16-year-old girl while she walked to her bus stop in Orange County. Investigators said a passerby intervened in that case, possibly scaring the man away.

Investigators said an off-duty New Smyrna Beach police officer on April 28 tackled a man who tried to kidnap a 12-year-old boy from his family’s vehicle, which was parked at a McDonald’s restaurant.

Deputies on April 29 arrested a Marion County man who kidnapped a teenager from prom, an incident that was recorded by a dashboard camera, investigators said.

Detectives said on May 5 a 5-year-old girl was walking home from Pineloch Elementary School with her two siblings when someone grabbed the back of her neck.

Nicole Atkins, the girl’s mother, said the encounter left her children terrified.

“Now, it's to the point where they need counseling, especially the youngest one,” Atkins said. “Now she's waking up at night, (because) she's having nightmares. I mean, what little kid wouldn't be scared?”

Police said a man on May 6 tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl from WW James Park in Titusville. In that case, the girl bit the man and he drove off.

Anyone with information about Monday’s incident is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.