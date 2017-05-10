Deputies: No arrests in rape of 11-year-old Orange County girl

Deputies continued their search Wednesday for a man they said kidnapped and sexually battered an 11-year-old girl in the Lockhart area, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident was reported between 7:10 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Monday near Forest City and Riverside Park roads, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jane Watrel said.

The girl said she was at a bus stop tying her shoe when she was grabbed, thrown into the vehicle and sexually battered, deputies said.

“There are increased patrols in the area where the assault took place,” Watrel said.

Investigators said the victim worked with a sketch artist to come up with a composite sketch.

PLEASE SHARE: this is sketch of man police say assaulted an 11 year old girl in Orange County. @RRamosWFTV has latest all morning. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/JWehscjHoP — Nancy Alvarez, WFTV (@NAlvarezWFTV) May 10, 2017

Suspect description:

The man is described as black, between the ages of 25 to 30, with brown eyes. He’s believed to be about 6 feet 2 inches to 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Deputies said the man has low cut hair, a clean cut with a medium-sized oval scar on the left side of his face. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a navy blue T-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

His vehicle is described as a dark blue or purple four-door car with tinted windows. The girl told deputies that seats had black furry seat covers with a large white skull and blue outline across the backseat of the car.

She got dressed, jumped to the front seat of the vehicle where she escaped an ran back toward the apartment complex, deputies said.

The girl told a principal and a teacher about the sexual assault, investigators said. The name of the school was not released.

A $1,000 reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.

Resident Samuel Johnson said the incident has scared people in the area.

“If he did what they say he did, then that's just terrible,” he said. “Please stop whatever you're doing and turn yourself in.”

Channel 9's Janine Reyes asked deputies why it took 36 hours to notify the community about the sexual battery. They told Eyewitness News there was no delay and that they followed an investigative process, developed a composite sketch in a day and a half.

The Orange County School District sent out a Connect Orange phone call to parents who have students at Riverside Elementary, Lake Weston Elementary, Lockhart Middle and Elementary schools.

Other stranger dangers:

Monday’s incident was the latest in a string of recent kidnappings and kidnapping attempts in Central Florida. There have been six in just over two weeks.

Deputies said a man on April 25 tried to abduct a 16-year-old girl while she walked to her bus stop in Orange County. Investigators said a passerby intervened in that case, possibly scaring the man away.

Investigators said an off-duty New Smyrna Beach police officer on April 28 tackled a man who tried to kidnap a 12-year-old boy from his family’s vehicle, which was parked at a McDonald’s restaurant.

Deputies on April 29 arrested a Marion County man who kidnapped a teenager from prom, an incident that was recorded by a dashboard camera, investigators said.

Detectives said on May 5, a 5-year-old girl was walking home from Pineloch Elementary School with her two siblings when someone grabbed the back of her neck.

Nicole Atkins, the girl’s mother, said the encounter left her children terrified.

“Now, it's to the point where they need counseling especially the youngest one,” Atkins said. “Now she's waking up at night, (because) she's having nightmares. I mean, what little kid wouldn't be scared?”

Police said a man on May 6 tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl from WW James Park in Titusville. In that case, the girl bit the man and he drove off.

Anyone with information about Monday’s incident is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

