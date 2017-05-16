Deputies: Arrest made after roommate found dead in Osceola County home

An Osceola County man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of another man.

Deputies said they were called Monday to a home on Ketch Road in St. Cloud on a report of a disturbance.

They said they found evidence of a physical disturbance and learned that Robert T. Overcash, 23, had an active warrant for his arrest on an unrelated charge. Overcash and was taken into custody. Deputies did not identify the charges in the unrelated warrant.

Detectives said they found Shawn McKee, 41, dead on the property. Investigators said the two were roommates.

Deputies would not say how McKeen died, but said the two got into a fight before his death.

"It was a physical altercation. We don't know exactly what started the disturbance between the two males, but that's under investigation," said Capt. Jacob Ruiz of the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222.