A 39-year-old man shot three times outside his Deltona home was likely targeted by thieves wanting to steal his ATV, his family believes.

Deputies said Jarvis Britt pulled into his driveway on Sable Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday with his two sons and nephew, ages 12 and 14, in his truck.

After pulling in, two masked men pulled in behind them and started shouting.

"They were saying, 'Stop! Stop! We're not playing! We're not playing!'" said Jamont Britt, his 12-year-old son. "Then my dad sped off and they started shooting."

Jarvis received gunshot wounds to his right arm and wrist. Broken glass scraped one of the children, who was also taken to the hospital.

"I get a phone call from my 14 year old telling me mom my dad's been shot," said Danesha Britt, the boys' mother. "And to think that a person don't have any regards of children being in the car."

Jarvis drove to a nearby convenience store to seek help after being shot.

Deputies have not released any suspect information at this time.

Jarvis is in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

After hearing about an attempted ATV theft at a home about 4 miles away, Jarvis' family believes that's what the robbers were after.

The thieves in the previous case were caught on surveillance video trying to steal the ATVs, but were unable to because the vehicles were secured to the property.

Detectives believe this was part of a robbery, which is still under investigation.