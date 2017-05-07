Deltona man shot in driveway in front of children, deputies say

A 39-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in his car with three children inside in Deltona late Saturday, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the man pulled into his driveway on Sable Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. with the three children, ages 12 and 14, in his truck, when two masked men pulled in behind them and started shooting.

The man received gunshot wounds to his right arm and wrist. Broken glass scraped one of the children, who was also taken to the hospital.

The man drove to a nearby convenience store to seek help after being shot.

Deputies have not released any suspect information at this time.

The man is in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives believe this was part of a robbery, which is still under investigation.