Testimony is underway in the election fraud trial of the former mayor of Eatonville.

Anthony Grant is accused of stealing an election two years ago in a scheme involving absentee ballots.

During opening statements Tuesday, the defense said prosecutors were wrong about the allegations and claimed Grant and his two co-defendants are victims of a calculated smear campaign masterminded at the State Attorney’s Office.

Read: Jury selection begins in election fraud trial of ex-Eatonville mayor, campaign workers

Grant, Mia Nowells and James Randolph are all on trial at the same time.

They're accused of going around the town of Eatonville and forcing people to fill out absentee ballots for Grant and, in one case, finding a woman outside Eatonville to cast a ballot.

The result was that the sitting mayor won the vote at the polls, but Grant swept the election thanks to all the other ballots.

Read: Gov. Rick Scott suspends Eatonville mayor after election-fraud indictment

He and the others have been sitting and looking confident in the courtroom the entire time so far.

“You’re going to hear testimony that they stood over voters. They stood next to voters and they pointed out, literally, ‘Vote for this one,’” said Assistant State Attorney Rick Walsh.

Walsh: “This, ladies and gentlemen, is going to be the story of an election that was neither fair nor free.” #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) May 16, 2017

Walsh: “It’s not so hard when you bring the ballot to them and to stand by while they vote in front of you and you tell them how to vote.” — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) May 16, 2017

Walsh: “They stood over voters. They stood next to voters. And they pointed out literally vote for this one, this one, this one.” #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) May 16, 2017

The defense attorney meanwhile claimed that former State Attorney Jeff Ashton was working against Grant.

“Yes, 2015 was an election year in Eatonville. 2016 was an election year in Orange County for state attorney. Yes, this case involved an election. Not Mr. Grant’s, but Mr. Ashton’s re-election,” said attorney Gary Dorst.

Dorst was referring to State Attorney Jeff Ashton, who was running for re-election last year.

He was ultimately unseated by Aramis Ayala, but the implication was that Ashton teamed up with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to come up with a scandal and make himself look tough on public corruption, while giving the FDLE a win.

No evidence has been presented to back up the claim.

Dorst began by describing grand jury proceedings as secret and one-sided. Objection led to lengthy bench conference. #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) May 16, 2017