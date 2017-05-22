Deadly Osceola County deputy-involved shooting under investigation

An Osceola County deputy who shot and killed an accused DUI suspect is out of the hospital from his injuries leading up to the shooting, investigators said.

Deputy John Stubbs killed Carlos Petrovich, 37, after he started fighting the deputy, investigators said.

The investigation began around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after a driver reported Petrovich driving erratically on the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 200.

Petrovich was pulled over near mile marker 196, but was uncooperative and left, deputies said. He was later spotted at a Pilot gas station at 3050 E. State Road 60 in Yeehaw Junction.

Read: Sheriff: Osceola County deputy fatally shoots driver who fled traffic stop

Stubbs tried to question Petrovich, but he ran away, investigators said. Stubbs caught up to him and said Petrovich became violent. During the fight, the deputy shot Petrovich.

Stubbs was also injured during the shooting, investigators said.

“They were superficial injuries. He was bitten. He was attacked,” said Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson.

The Osceola County Sheriff said Sunday that Petrovich had a history of traffic offenses in Florida and Georgia. Channel 9’s Cuthbert Langley is working to find out more information about the traffic offenses.

Osceola County deputies do not have body cameras. It’s also unclear if surveillance video at the gas station captured the shooting.

Gibson said he believes the deputy’s decision to shoot was justified.

“He did what he had to do to end that threat on his life at that point,” Gibson said.

Eyewitness News is following this developing story. We’re asking if there are any plans for the sheriff’s office to add body cameras.