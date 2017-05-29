It’s been a deadly Memorial Day weekend on Central Florida roads.

There have been at least six fatal crashes since Saturday; two of them happened Monday morning.

Channel 9’s Sarahbeth Ackerman rode along with Florida Highway Patrol troopers to see what it takes to keep drivers safe on the roads.

"If we see something that might potentially cause a crash, we're going to go ahead and stop that vehicle. So we prevent another crash from happening,” said Trooper Eric Almeyda.

Almeyda spent a good portion of his day searching for speeders and people not wearing a seat belt.

“So anybody in the front of the car that is not wearing their seat belt, I'm going to pull them over and see if there's any reason why they are not wearing their seat belt,” Almeyda said.

Drivers caught not wearing a seat belt face a $114 fine.

Troopers said they’re noticing many drivers are following too closely to other cars.

"I wish people would just drive with more care,” Almeyda said.