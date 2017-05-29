Listen Live
News
Deadly Memorial Day weekend on Central Florida roads
Deadly Memorial Day weekend on Central Florida roads

Deadly Memorial Day weekend on Central Florida roads

Deadly Memorial Day weekend on Central Florida roads

Updated:
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 

It’s been a deadly Memorial Day weekend on Central Florida roads.

There have been at least six fatal crashes since Saturday; two of them happened Monday morning.

Channel 9’s Sarahbeth Ackerman rode along with Florida Highway Patrol troopers to see what it takes to keep drivers safe on the roads.

Read: Officials hope FHP pay bump will help fill hundreds of empty trooper positions

"If we see something that might potentially cause a crash, we're going to go ahead and stop that vehicle. So we prevent another crash from happening,” said Trooper Eric Almeyda.

Almeyda spent a good portion of his day searching for speeders and people not wearing a seat belt.

“So anybody in the front of the car that is not wearing their seat belt, I'm going to pull them over and see if there's any reason why they are not wearing their seat belt,” Almeyda said.

Drivers caught not wearing a seat belt face a $114 fine.

Read: Not wearing a seat belt? Expect a hefty fine

Troopers said they’re noticing many drivers are following too closely to other cars.

"I wish people would just drive with more care,” Almeyda said.

Deadly Memorial Day weekend on Central Florida roads

FHP: 2 women die in head-on crash on GreeneWay in Orange County

FHP: Lake County crash involving three motorcycles kills 1

FHP: Merritt Island man dies after crashing into light pole
The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Orange County marks Memorial Day with speeches, flowers and prayers  
    Orange County marks Memorial Day with speeches, flowers and prayers  
    Orange County marked Memorial Day with an address from a U.S. Marine Corps general and lots of photo opportunities with men in military uniform this morning. The event is held at the war memorial on the south side of the Orange County Courthouse on Orange Avenue. The memorial displays the names of Orange County’s fallen from the Civil War to modern conflicts abroad. Marine Corps Brigadier General Helen Pratt addressed the gathering, by reminding them that 8,000 troops are under her leadership and are constantly readying themselves for deployment. A veteran of Desert Shield and Desert Storm, Gen. Pratt said their dedication is “impressive and eye-watering,” she called them “America’s ‘911 force.” Members of branches of the Armed Forces were on hand for the event. U.S. Army Colonel Edwin Marrero told reporters that “Memorial Day is very special for all veterans and their families, to remember those that gave their lives in securing and maintaining the freedoms and liberty in our nation.” Nearby, Memorial Day events were also held at Orlando’s Greenwood Cemetery and at Woodland Cemetery in Gotha.  
  • President Trump observes Memorial Day with somber service at Arlington
    President Trump observes Memorial Day with somber service at Arlington
    President Donald Trump marked his first Memorial Day in office with a somber service at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday. >> Read more trending news The president first participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, before addressing a crowd of family members of the fallen gathered there to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. In his speech, the president recognized the Gold Star families at the service. 'To every Gold Star family: God is with you, and your loved ones are with him.' Trump said.  'I believe that God has a special place in heaven for those who laid down their lives so that others may live free.' Trump, along with Vice President Mike Pence, who was also at the service, visited Section 60, where the military members who have died in Iraq and Afghanistan since 9/11 are buried chatting and shaking hands with the families of the fallen. The president took to Twitter this morning, posting several tweets about Memorial Day.  “Today we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving,” he wrote early Monday before heading over to Arlington for the somber remembrance ceremony. “Honoring the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to America. Home of the free, because of the brave,” he tweeted even earlier Monday morning. >> Related: Trump approval rating hits new low in poll Also Monday, Pence and his wife, Second Lady Karen Pence, helped kick off a bike race in Washington for Project Hero, a veterans and first responders group, according to CNN.  
  • Seminole County Deputy rescues kittens trapped in wall
    Seminole County Deputy rescues kittens trapped in wall
    A deputy rescued two kittens that were trapped in a wall, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. A couple called the Sheriff's Office May 20 after hearing a strange noise coming a wall in their home. The couple decided to cut a hole into the wall to investigate and found two kittens stuck inside, deputies said. Deputy Nick Stewart carefully reached into the wall and pulled the kittens to safety. The homeowners, who don't own a cat, said they were surprised to find the felines. They said they believe the mother gave birth to the kittens in their attic and that the felines somehow fell between the studs and the drywall and became trapped. The deputy adopted the kitten and named it Dodge.
  • Play it fire-safe this Memorial Day 
    Play it fire-safe this Memorial Day 
    The fire danger index is high across Central Florida and as revelers head to the beach or fire up that grill the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam is urging residents to use caution. Putnam tells News 96.5 FM  that while many regions of the state received rain this past week, the risk of wildfire continues. Monday there were about two dozen fires burning across Central Florida. One fire actually re-ignited on the Orange and Brevard County line where more than 500 acres have burned.  Another fire was sparked by a Space X rocket fire test early Sunday afternoon.  In Marion County, where fire conditions are moderate, a small brush fire started from the heat from a broken-down car.  And keep in mind most of Central Florida is under a burn ban.  The following are tips to keep your Memorial Day fire free: Clear campfire sites to bare soil and don't leave a campfire unattended. Use caution with gas lanterns, barbeques, gas stoves and anything that can be a source of ignition for wildfire. Dispose of charcoal briquettes properly. Make sure the spark arrester works properly on lawn mowers, motorcycles, ATVs, chainsaws, etc. Sparks from equipment or lawnmower blades striking a rock can easily start a fire during dry conditions. Obey local burn bans and follow local outdoor burning rules if there is no ban in your area. You could be charged for the cost of suppression and damage to property if your fire escapes. Check with your local municipality for access to a sanctioned/licensed holiday fireworks display. Sparks from fireworks landing on dry vegetation can easily ignite wildfires. Be careful where you park your car. Tall grass that comes in contact with a hot catalytic converter can be the source of a fire. Dispose of cigarettes properly. Don't throw them from your vehicle
  • Men facing charges for pouring beer down a baby alligator’s throat
    Men facing charges for pouring beer down a baby alligator’s throat
    Two South Carolina men are facing misdemeanor charges for forcing a baby alligator to drink beer. Joseph Floyd Jr., 20, and Zachary Brown, 21, are accused of wildlife harassment after posting photos of in the incident to Snapchat. The pictures show one of the men holding the alligator by the throat and the other pouring the beer from a can into the animal’s mouth. Another photo appears to show smoke being blown into the gator’s mouth with the caption “Gator Shotgun.” The two told wildlife officers they found the baby gator on the side of the road and eventually let it go. The gator is believed to have swam into a nearby pond. (tweet)
