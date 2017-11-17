Dead frog found in drink at Florida Waffle House

A couple dining at a Florida Waffle House said they were horrified to find a dead frog in one of their drinks, WCTV reported.

Claire Sheats said she and her husband were at a Waffle House in Tallahassee on Nov. 5, sipping their drinks and waiting for their food to be served, when her husband looked at his cup of ice water.

“In my husband's drink, there's a whole frog just floating around in the water,” said Sheats, who added that her husband had taken a few sips already.

Sheats said they dumped the glass of water onto the table to be sure of what they saw.

"Sure enough, there's the frog," she told WCTV.

Sheats says the staff was baffled and the manager apologized.

“It's a whole frog in a water drink and you're at a restaurant,” Sheats said. “You have hairs in your food sometimes or maybe a little piece of plastic from packaging. But, this is an amphibian and that's not something that … you definitely lose your appetite immediately.”

The couple left the restaurant and filed a complaint with the Waffle House corporate office and the Florida Department of Health.

Health Department officials inspected the restaurant on Nov. 9 and found 11 violations, WCTV reported. The violations included food residue buildup in coolers, grease buildup in the cooking area, dust buildup and food stored at an improper temperature. The report does not mention an investigation of a frog incident.

"My husband and I have always enjoyed Waffle House,” Sheats told WCTV. “But, being that that happened, it kind of puts a bad taste in your mouth."

Pat Warner, a Waffle House spokesperson, released the following statement regarding the frog incident:

"We are concerned about this claim and are currently investigating the circumstances. Our corporate team is working with the local operators to determine the facts. Based on what our District Manager saw at the time and after reviewing the video, there are still some issues we are looking into. Serving quality food and delivering a quality experience are responsibilities we take seriously, and we will continue to review this matter.says the company is looking into the matter."