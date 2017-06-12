2 dead in Brevard County home was act of arson, investigators say

A woman and a child have been found inside a Brevard County home intentionally set on fire, deputies said.

The fire started Sunday at 10:30 at 855 Atz Road in Malabar, deputies said.

Tony and Chrissy Hughes, 39, husband and wife, lived inside the home with their son, Sebastian Meachum, 9, deputies said. A relative was visiting the family from out of state.

Brevard County and Palm Bay Fire Rescues found an adult female inside the home Sunday, but had to leave the home because the structure was not safe, investigators said.

Once the fire was put out, crews found the remains of who they believe is a child, deputies said.

Investigators have spent Monday morning searching the home for another adult woman.

Autopsies are underway and deputies believe the woman found Sunday was killed before the fire was started, deputies said.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Deputies found a truck and boat trailer registered to the Hughes at Christenson’s Landing. The truck was still running, but the boat was missing, deputies said. The boat was later found driving in circles seven miles offshore of Sebastian Inlet.

Deputies said no one was in the boat, but that they found suspected blood evidence. A search is underway for a body where the boat was found.

Witnesses told deputies there were some recent domestic violence issues between the Hughes.

Anyone with information related to the deaths, is asked to call Brevard County Agent Wendy Wheeler at 321-633-8413.

