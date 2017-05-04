Daytona Beach church fire considered arson, investigators say

An arson investigation is underway at the Master’s Domain Church in Daytona Beach, fire department officials said.

The fire at the church started just after 12 a.m. Thursday at 211 Bay St. near Palmetto Avenue in Daytona Beach. However, firefighters weren’t notified of the blaze until 7:30 a.m. by the pastor of the church, investigators said.

Firefighters said the fire was intentionally set, then put out.

Church workers were at the church cleaning up the damage before police and firefighters arrived on the scene, investigators said.

The Bureau of Fire and Arson investigators has been called in to determine the cause of the fire.

The Master’s Domain Church is owned by a bank, but church dinners are still held there, investigators said.

The bureau determined that there were individuals living in the church off and on, but it is unknown if anyone was currently living at the church, investigators said.

The fire caused $5,000 in damage to a hallway in the church.

The Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations is asking anyone with information about the fire to call the Arson Tip Hotline at 1-877-NOARSON (1-877-662-7766).