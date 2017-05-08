Daytona Beach Boardwalk amusement park owes thousands in back taxes

The rides along the boardwalk in Daytona Beach have been a part of the shoreline for decades, but a notice on the ticket booth says the Daytona Beach Boardwalk amusement park owes nearly $30,000 in back taxes.

The government might seize the property because of the unpaid taxes.

Channel 9’s Mike Manzoni contacted City Hall and the state to find out how this iconic part of the boardwalk got to this point, but no one had an answer.

9 Facts: The Daytona Beach Pier and Boardwalk

The amusement rides are an iconic part of the Daytona Beach boardwalk.

"This is a boardwalk. That's what it's supposed to be: rides and fun,” said Orange City resident Tami Herring.

But some say it’s gone downhill.

"It's just an eyesore," said Daytona Beach resident Sara Eden.

The roller coaster tracks are rusty and the go-cart track isn't in great shape either.

"They're all broken up, busted up. The tires are falling off,” said Eden.

The notice on the ticket booth, which is dated April 7, said everything behind the fence is now under a pending levy and seizure.

It's unclear what that means for the amusement park's future.

Daytona Beach city officials said it doesn't do business with the amusement park because it's privately owned.

Eden said she saw some of the rides operating recently, but said the schedule is never consistent.

"It'll be up and running for a few days. A few people will run it and then it will be break down again,” said Eden.

It’s unclear whether these rides will ever reopen.

"If they close them all, I don't know what everybody's going to do,” said Herring.