The Minnesota police officer who pulled over Philando Castile politely told the driver that his brake lights were out and calmly instructed him not to pull out his handgun before suddenly drawing his own weapon and firing seven rounds into the car, a video released Tuesday showed.
The dashboard video taken from St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez's squad car illustrated how a simple traffic stop of a black man shifted in an instant from a routine exchange to a deadly confrontation.
When Yanez opened fire, another officer near the car jumped back, and Yanez began yelling at the driver. As more police and an ambulance arrived, Yanez could be heard breathing heavily and swearing and trying to explain his actions to fellow officers.
The video was made public just days after the Latino officer was acquitted on all counts in the case. Although the squad-car footage was described repeatedly and was shown to jurors in the courtroom, it had never been made public until Tuesday.
