Dance choreographed in homage to pulse victims

A Florida sheriff is calling on people to arm themselves in preparation for the next terrorist attack or workplace shooting. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey posted a 4-minute video on Facebook explaining why he believes residents need to carry weapons. The call to arms follows a mass shooting at a company in Orlando that left five people dead. "Folks, now more than ever is the time for our citizens to be prepared to serve as the first line of defense, not only for them, but for their families when the attack happens," Ivey said in the video. After calling himself "one of the most politically incorrect sheriff's in the country" he continued urging those who legally can carry a gun to do so. And, he added, if you're uncomfortable with a gun, carry a Taser. The video also shows Ivey criticizing Britain's Run, Hide, and Tell policy that was used in the recent London terrorist attacks, according to news reports. Ivey said doing nothing to protect yourself is not going to save your life. "This is war, and you better be prepared to wage war to protect you, your family and those around you if attacked," he said. Many Twitter users expressed support for his message. This isn't the first time Ivey has urged people to take up arms. In December 2015, following a mass shooting in California, he issued a similar warning.