Dance choreographed in homage to pulse victims

Talani Torres felt she needed to do something after the Pulse Nightclub Terror attack on June 12, 2016.

“It had an impact on me as a person but also as a gay, Hispanic female living close to Orlando.” said Torres. “I just felt I had to do something and because I was a choreographer I turned to my form, dance.”

Torres is the director of dance at Florida State College at Jacksonville.

She asked her students to perform her tribute called elegy for six twelve sixteen to music composed by Joni Mitchell and Paul Simon.

Torres admits she did not know how people would respond to the dance, but was please to see them moved by the performance.

"People were profoundly moved by it." Torres said.

Torres made her own web page titled Orlando United Honor Them with Art.



