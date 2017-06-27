19-year-old shoots, kills man trying to break into apartment

Police said a teenager shot and killed a man Monday as he attempted to break into the teen’s apartment in DeKalb County, Georgia.

>> Read more trending news

The 19-year-old told police he heard someone banging on the door of his apartment and trying to kick it in.

He grabbed a gun and shot through the door, authorities said.

Local Teen shoots & kills alleged intruder. Police say looks justifiable. Why he likely won't face charges at 4pm @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/GIlWZaxqcW — Liz Artz (@LizArtzWSB) June 27, 2017

Police found the intruder dead on the stoop.

>> See the latest on WSBTV.com

Police said the shooting appeared to be a case of self-defense. Authorities do not plan on charging the teen.