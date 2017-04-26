Two women and a pair of children were injured Tuesday when the teenage driver of a stolen SUV collided with the car they were in as the SUV fled police near Terminal 2 at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The car’s driver, a 30-year-old woman, suffered possible broken bones, according to police. She was in critical but stable condition Tuesday. A second woman, 28, suffered abrasions and cuts in the crash but was in stable condition.

Two children in the rear passenger seats were hospitalized Tuesday. St. Louis County police said one boy, 5, was in critical stable condition while the second, 9, was in critical, unstable condition.

The four were injured after a Normandy police officer saw a small gray SUV fail to yield the right-of-way on Interstate 70 and attempted to stop the vehicle after it exited at Lambert International Boulevard, St. Louis County police said.

The SUV’s driver, a 16-year-old boy, refused to stop and collided with the victims’ red car, authorities said.

Three teens were found in the SUV, which police later learned was stolen in an armed carjacking earlier Tuesday.

Two men stole a silver 2010 Toyota RAV4 from a pair of St. Louis University students early Tuesday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The men asked for a ride to a MetroLink station, but pulled a gun on the students after getting into the RAV4, the newspaper reported. They stole the students’ money and phones before letting them out of the SUV and leaving with the vehicle, police said.

Police took three teenagers into custody after the crash. Police said the 16-year-old boy driving the stolen SUV and his passengers, a boy and a girl, both 15, suffered cuts and scrapes in the crash. They were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate.