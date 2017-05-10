Woman's yard sign calls out 'jerk' who stole lights

An Oregon woman is taking to task the thief who she claims stole her yard lights, and she's making her message public.

Tracy Hagar told KPTV that someone stole her yard lights last week. Hagar said she was heartbroken, not just because of the cost, but because she works hard to maintain her home.

Hagar decided to take action by creating a yard sign with a direct message to the thief.

The cardboard yard sign reads, "To the jerk that stole my yard lights ... I work hard for my things ... Possibly you could work and save $ for your things. If you can't afford to buy something, then deal with it! Don't steal! It's lame!"

Hagar says neighbors have seen the sign and approve.