Crime & Law
Woman pretends to be Target worker, steals $11K in iPhones
Photo Credit: Dunwoody Police Department
Police say this woman pretended to be a Target employee and stole more than $11,000 worth of iPhones in DeKalb County.

By: Joshua Sharpe, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
DUNWOODY, Ga. -  Police in Dunwoody, Georgia, just outside of Atlanta, are looking for a young woman accused of pretending to be a Target employee to steal more than $11,000 worth of iPhones.

The woman was caught on security footage Monday, police said. She allegedly pretended to be an employee, wearing a Target Mobile shirt to get into a restricted area where iPhones were in a safe.

The woman, who had piercings in her lip and neck, is accused of taking 15 cellphones and fleeing in an awaiting gray Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 678-382-6911 or tim.waldron@dunwoodyga.gov.

