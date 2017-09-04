Woman hit in head by chair thrown from hotel's 10th floor

A woman is recovering from injuries after a chair that was thrown from the 10th floor of a hotel hit her in the head Sunday morning.

Police said chairs and bottles were thrown around 1:30 a.m. from the Marriott Marquis hotel in downtown Atlanta.

Authorities said Kelly McDaniel was walking a first-floor landing when one of the chairs struck her in the head.

McDaniel said she heard loud pops and felt something wet and warm gushing down her face.

"It was just so much blood," she told WSBTV.com.

She was taken to the hospital where she received two staples to close her wound, police said.

McDaniel was attending Dragon Con over the weekend. Event organizers said 82,000 people were expected to attend the four-day pop culture convention.

Paramedics rushed McDaniel to the hospital while she was dressed in a Loki costume from the “Avengers” movies. McDaniel said she believes the costume helped lessen the blow from the chair.

"I really think that saved my life," she said.

McDaniel was one of two women who were hurt, police said. Both were treated at the hospital and released.

McDaniel is urging witnesses to call police.

“I think they need to punished by the law for assault with a deadly weapon,” she said. “I could have been really hurt.”

The Marriott Marquis is one of Dragon Con’s host hotels. The director of media relations for Dragon Con sent WSBTV.com the following statement:

Two women at Dragon Con were injured at the convention early Sunday morning when two chairs were dropped from an outside balcony on the 10th floor in the Marriott to a landing below. The women were treated and released at separate hospitals. We are grateful that the injuries were not more severe. And we are proud of the Dragon Con attendees who stepped up quickly, realized the severity of the situation and provided immediate assistance.

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating.

Downtown Atlanta was filled with visitors this Labor Day weekend with Dragon Con, the Chick-fil-A Game, the first big game inside Mercedes-Benz stadium, and Atlanta Black Gay Pride weekend.