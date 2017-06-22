A grand jury Thursday indicted a 34-year-old Georgia woman on charges of manslaughter in connection with the smothering death of a 2-month-old.

Keanna Keys of Stockbridge had methamphetamine and Xanax, an anti-anxiety medication, in her system when she fell asleep on a couch with her friend’s baby, Henry County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Megan Matteucci said.

On March 30, police responded to a call about an unresponsive baby at Keys’ home in Stockbridge, Georgia, Matteucci said.



The spokeswoman said 2-year-old Madelyn Roberts was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Keys is charged with involuntary manslaughter, possession of methamphetamine and possession of alprazolam.

According to the sheriff’s office, Keys had previously been arrested in Henry County in 2011 and 2012.