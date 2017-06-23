A Memphis, Tennessee, woman turned the tables on a suspect who twice pointed a gun at her during an attempted robbery, police say.

According to a police report, the woman was pumping gas Wednesday evening when an unknown man approached her. The suspect put a gun into her side and demanded her money and car keys, the report said.

The woman told police she pushed the gun away and turned to face the suspect.

Police said the man then pointed his gun at the victim’s chest, but she punched him in the face, grabbed the gun and hit the suspect in the face with it four times.

A second suspect then rushed toward the woman, and she hit him in the face with the gun one time, according to police.

The two suspects ran away, and no arrests have been made at this time, police said.