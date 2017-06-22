Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
93°
H 93
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
93°
Partly Cloudy
H 93° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    93°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 93° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    75°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 93° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 92° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Crime & Law
Woman accused of running over estranged boyfriend with car, killing him
Close

Woman accused of running over estranged boyfriend with car, killing him

Woman accused of running over estranged boyfriend with car, killing him
Photo Credit: tillsonburg/Getty Images

Woman accused of running over estranged boyfriend with car, killing him

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: tillsonburg/Getty Images

DETROIT -  A woman in Detroit has been charged with first-degree murder after police said she chased down and intentionally struck her estranged boyfriend with her car, killing him.

Danisha Mathis, 20, has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder for the death of Terrence Ricks, Jr., 25, who was struck and killed by the car Mathis was driving, police said.

>> Read more trending news

Surveillance video that captured the June 13 incident appeared to show Mathis turning her car around in a parking lot and striking Ricks as he ran down the street, trying to escape, WXYZ reported.

Ricks' parents told WXYZ that their son had only been dating Mathis for about a month and was trying to break off the relationship at the time of his death.

Ricks has not been buried yet because his family said they can't afford the funeral expenses. A GoFundMe account has been set up by Ricks' mother to cover them.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Woman accused of running over estranged boyfriend with car, killing him
    Woman accused of running over estranged boyfriend with car, killing him
    A woman in Detroit has been charged with first-degree murder after police said she chased down and intentionally struck her estranged boyfriend with her car, killing him. Danisha Mathis, 20, has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder for the death of Terrence Ricks, Jr., 25, who was struck and killed by the car Mathis was driving, police said. >> Read more trending news Surveillance video that captured the June 13 incident appeared to show Mathis turning her car around in a parking lot and striking Ricks as he ran down the street, trying to escape, WXYZ reported. Ricks' parents told WXYZ that their son had only been dating Mathis for about a month and was trying to break off the relationship at the time of his death. Ricks has not been buried yet because his family said they can't afford the funeral expenses. A GoFundMe account has been set up by Ricks' mother to cover them.
  • TSA apologizes for tossing out woman’s breast milk during airport screening
    TSA apologizes for tossing out woman’s breast milk during airport screening
    The Transportation Security Administration is apologizing to a Colorado woman after throwing out her bottled breast milk during a security screening at Denver International Airport last month. “I just started crying,” Britney Shawstad told KMGH-TV, “because I really didn’t know what to do … that was my son’s food.” >> Read more trending news Shawstad, 28, of Englewood, said a TSA officer asked her to put the breast milk container in a separate bin for screening, but when she did, it set off an alarm for explosives.  She then asked if she could put the milk in a different container for another test, but the officer said “no” and “told her the only option was to dump it,” Shawstad told KMGH.  The TSA has since apologized for the incident and said in an email: 'We’ve reached out to the passenger to apologize for any inconvenience caused during the screening process and scheduled a briefing for all DEN(ver) TSA officers on screening over-sized liquids, including breast milk.” >>Related: Florida mom lets snake bite baby to ‘teach a lesson’ Shawstad wants other women to know what the rules are when it comes to breast milk and security screenings. “If you’re traveling with breast milk, follow the rules,” she said. “And the rules are that you are allowed to bring breast milk for your child. You are also allowed to bring juice.” She suggested that if an agent says otherwise, ask for a manager.
  • Registered sex offender moves in next door to victim – legally 
    Registered sex offender moves in next door to victim – legally 
    A young Oklahoma woman found out details of her state’s sex offender laws the hard way, when the man who sexually abused her as a child legally moved in next door. Danyelle Dyer, 21, is now working with her family and state legislators to change those laws. Dyer, of Bristow, was just 7 years old when she was molested by Harold Dwayne English, her stepuncle. Oklahoma Department of Corrections records showed that English was convicted in 2005. Having served his sentence, English, 64, recently moved in with his mother, Dyer’s grandmother, about 100 yards away from the Dyer home.  “He’s, like, right there, practically in my backyard, and that kind of makes me nervous and not want to go home ever,” the college student told KFOR in Oklahoma City.  >> Read more trending news Horrified by their new neighbor, Dyer and her parents looked into Oklahoma law. The law requires that registered sex offenders live a certain distance away from schools and playgrounds. The law does not require that sex offenders stay away from their victims.  Larina Dyer told KFOR that it is “heartbreaking” that her daughter is once again faced with the man who hurt her.  “When you have to see it, I can only imagine what it does to my daughter when she’s there and she has to witness it,” Larina Dyer said. “She shouldn’t have to.” Greg Dyer said it is difficult for him and his wife as parents, as well.  “Not only is my daughter feeling her past come back to haunt her, but a lot of years of rage and anger that I’ve kept under my collar is sitting right outside my door,” Greg Dyer told the news station.  Danyelle Dyer chose to go public with her dilemma earlier this month, posting her story on Facebook.  “Meet my abuser and my new neighbor,” she wrote alongside a photo of English on the state sex offender registry website. “He has been asked to leave, but in Oklahoma, he can legally reside there. Surely, Oklahoma can do better than this. My parents and I are out to change Oklahoma law, because surely, he can find somewhere else to live.” Danyelle Dyer urged people to use the Oklahoma sex offender registry to see who is living in their neighborhoods. She said that her hope is to bring awareness to the registry, which is public record, and to make the public aware of the flaws in Oklahoma sex offender laws.  “I wish to save other women and children from the pain that this man has put me through and is continuing to put my family through by living next door to my parents,” she wrote.  Danyelle Dyer also wrote on Facebook that she is “baffled” that her grandmother has taken English’s side in the situation. “He will never change, and she is foolish to think otherwise,” she wrote.  She wrote that her protest is not powered by hate but by the hope that she can make positive change happen.  “I’m a force to be reckoned with,” Danyelle Dyer wrote. 
  • Man charged with rape of 7-year-old six weeks after serving sexually battery sentence
    Man charged with rape of 7-year-old six weeks after serving sexually battery sentence
    Authorities in Kansas arrested a man last week on suspicion of strangling and sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl just six weeks after he left jail following a prior sexual battery conviction, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Corbin Breitenbach, 23, was charged June 15 with attempted capital murder, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated burglary in the June 11 attack, KSNW reported. Court records obtained by the news station showed Breitenbach was accused of taking the girl from a room and strangling her to unconsciousness before taking her to an outdoor balcony and sexually assaulting her. “With the allegation … that he strangled her unconscious (and) removed her to another room, there’s the kidnapping … there’s the rape, and it’s all taking place within the context of the intent to kill,” Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett told KSNW. The report is similar to one made in 2012, when Breitenbach strangled a 22-year-old woman until she was unconscious and then sexually assaulted her, The Wichita Eagle reported. He was convicted of that crime in March 2013 and received 68 months, the maximum sentence. The Eagle reported Breitenbach was released on parole on April 28. He listed a home address in Derby, but the home where the June 11 attack took place was across the street from his girlfriend’s home. His girlfriend told The Eagle that Breitenbach was in bed with her at her apartment when the attack reportedly took place. A judge ordered him held on a $1 million bail on Tuesday. He is scheduled to appear in court again July 5, according to The Eagle.
  • Man charged with rape of 88-year-old woman at senior housing complex
    Man charged with rape of 88-year-old woman at senior housing complex
    A homeless man in Texas has been charged with the rape of an 88-year-old woman, police said Thursday. Justin Glenn Ellis, 21, was arrested on Wednesday for the June 11 attack, KHOU reported.  The rape took place at a senior housing complex, where the woman was a resident. She was in bed, watching television, when she was attacked, authorities said. >> Read more trending news Ellis is believed to have gained access to the woman's apartment via an open bathroom window, police said. The woman fought Ellis, and he tried to smother her with a pillow, according to court documents reviewed by The Houston Chronicle. Ellis is well-known to authorities in the area and has a long misdemeanor arrest record, Houston police officials said during a news conference. Most of those arrests were for criminal trespass, according to authorities. Ellis faces up to life in prison if convicted of sexual assault of the elderly, KHOU reported.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.