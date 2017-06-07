Woman accused of pulling son's teeth with pliers in Walmart bathroom

A Utah woman was charged with one count of child abuse and a second-degree felony for intentionally or knowingly inflicting serious physical injury upon a child after she attempted to pull her son’s teeth out of his mouth with pliers.

On April 7, a Walmart employee heard the 7-year-old boy screaming as his mother, Jeannine Cherilynn Isom, attempted to pull the teeth in a bathroom at a store location in American Fork, Utah, KTVX reported.

Isom, 47, had just purchased needle nose pliers at the Walmart.

“She proceeded to use the needle nose pliers to extract both teeth, both of his upper front teeth in his mouth,” said Sgt. Cameron Paul with American Fork Police. “There was only one that was just a tiny bit loose. The other one was not.

“When she proceeded to extract them, they didn’t come out in one whole piece. There were multiple pieces. So that illustrates that they were still very attached to this child's mouth.”

Another son of Isom’s was outside the bathroom when he heard his brother yelling.

Isom did not use any form of anesthetic when pulling the teeth.

Utah police called the incident “child abuse in its purest form,” according to KTVX.