WATCH: Woman fights McDonald's employee over McChicken in viral video

Sometimes fast food just doesn’t come out fast enough for some people. That apparently was the case at a Des Moines, Iowa, McDonald’s on Saturday when a woman who couldn’t wait any longer for her McChicken reportedly became enraged and started a brawl at the restaurant.

KCCI reported that Valerie Anne Shepherd, 21, and Jesse James Downs, 24, were arrested on assault and disorderly conduct charges in connection with the incident.

Video of the altercation was captured by 34-year-old Amanda Gravely, who was waiting at the drive-through window, according to the Des Moines Register, Gravely described the impatient customer as an “extremely hangry [hungry and angry] woman." The video shows the woman shouting at the employee at the counter.

In the video, the woman, who was accompanied by two men, screams, “Give me my [expletive]!” Then she’s heard screaming, “Give me my money, and I will leave! Give me my money, and I will leave!”

The woman then appears to hop on the counter while she continues to scream at the employees about getting her McChicken. Soon, the woman is behind the counter, appearing to flail her arms at the employees as they try to grab her and calm the situation.

One of the men with her can be heard saying, “Grab her hair" as the brawling continues behind the counter.

The video then shows the McDonald’s manager handing over the McChicken sandwich to the woman, who throws it back over the counter and in the employee’s face.

Gravely, who recorded the incident, told the Register that the McDonald’s appeared to be short-staffed and that the drive-through line was packed.

Gravely, who was with her husband and kids in the car, said the woman in the video “screamed and yelled a lot more” before the recording began. Gravely thought the altercation was “crazy” and was worried about her kids hearing and witnessing it.

“[I] wanted to record in case it escalates,” Gravely told the newspaper.

Gravely received her McFlurry moments after the brawl concluded.

“Now we have to think twice: Just how important is that chicken sandwich?” Gravely said.

