Victims turn tables on home invasion suspect, give him black eye

Instead of leaving with stolen goods, a home invasion suspect in Tennessee reportedly left in cuffs with a severely swollen left eye and a first-degree attempted murder charge, among others, to his name.

According to WTVC, police said Calvin Carter III, 22, brought a gun to an apartment in Chattanooga over the weekend and attempted a home invasion. Carter broke into a home around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, where a teen and his friends were, and fired a shot that wounded 19-year-old Shane Finney, police said.

Finney's wound was not life-threatening.

WRCB reported that Carter knocked on the door and demanded to be let in, according to police. When one person in the apartment heard a “metallic sound” of a gun, he reportedly jumped out of a window and was led back into the residence by Carter at gunpoint.

His two victims turned the table on the gunman. Posted by WRCB Channel 3 Eyewitness News on Monday, June 19, 2017

Carter reportedly made demands for a cellphone and was jumped by Finney's friends. Finney was shot in the leg during the struggle, police said.

Finney said five people subdued Carter until police got there. One of those people was Tucker Williams.

"He kept wrestling with me," Williams said told WRCB. "I was like, 'You have one more chance; please stop.' He wouldn't stop, and that's when I punched him in the eye twice."

Carter now faces charges of first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment and aggravated burglary.

His bond has been set at $245,000.