I-95 SB shut down at SR 520 in Brevard due to smoke from brush fire 

Crime & Law
Victim reportedly shoots, kills 2 armed robbers in home invasion caught on video
Victim reportedly shoots, kills 2 armed robbers in home invasion caught on video

Victim reportedly shoots, kills 2 armed robbers in home invasion caught on video
Victim reportedly shoots, kills 2 armed robbers in home invasion caught on video

By: Matt Naham, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Mongkol Nitirojsakul / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm

BRENTWOOD, Calif. -  A Brentwood, California, man reportedly shot dead two men who tried to rob his home, and the chilling incident was caught on a neighbor's surveillance video.

>> Watch a news report showing portions of the video here (WARNING: Viewer discretion advised)

A neighbor speaking to KTVU, Reggie Nichols, said the homeowner told him that four men tried to break into the home late Wednesday and steal a safe, but he shot two of them dead. According to the East Bay Times, the robbers, who were armed with a pistol, are said to have been in their 30s.

The homeowner and the deceased have not been named.

>> Read more trending news

“I’m ticked off, because this kind of stuff doesn’t happen around here,” Nichols said. “It’s a good neighborhood. It’s been a really long time since something like this (happened).”

Police said the man will not be charged, as it appears to be a clear-cut case of self-defense.

“The preliminary information shows it to be a home-invasion robbery,” Brentwood police Lt. Walter O’Grodnick said. “Two suspects. One with a firearm. They presented a threat, and the shooting was prompted in self-defense.”

