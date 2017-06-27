BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A Brentwood, California, man reportedly shot dead two men who tried to rob his home, and the chilling incident was caught on a neighbor's surveillance video.
>> Watch a news report showing portions of the video here (WARNING: Viewer discretion advised)
A neighbor speaking to KTVU, Reggie Nichols, said the homeowner told him that four men tried to break into the home late Wednesday and steal a safe, but he shot two of them dead. According to the East Bay Times, the robbers, who were armed with a pistol, are said to have been in their 30s.
The homeowner and the deceased have not been named.
“I’m ticked off, because this kind of stuff doesn’t happen around here,” Nichols said. “It’s a good neighborhood. It’s been a really long time since something like this (happened).”
Police said the man will not be charged, as it appears to be a clear-cut case of self-defense.
“The preliminary information shows it to be a home-invasion robbery,” Brentwood police Lt. Walter O’Grodnick said. “Two suspects. One with a firearm. They presented a threat, and the shooting was prompted in self-defense.”
