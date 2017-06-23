Listen Live
Crime & Law
Unhappy customers caught on camera hitting restaurant owner, daughter over order, police say
Unhappy customers caught on camera hitting restaurant owner, daughter over order, police say

Unhappy customers caught on camera hitting restaurant owner, daughter over order, police say
Photo Credit: Baxley Police Department via WSBTV.com
Police are looking for people they suspect were seen on video fighting a restaurant owner and her teenage daughter.

Unhappy customers caught on camera hitting restaurant owner, daughter over order, police say

By: WSBTV.com
Photo Credit: Baxley Police Department via WSBTV.com

BAXLEY, Ga. -  Police in Georgia are hoping surveillance video that captured a violent attack will help them find the people responsible.

Video shows a restaurant owner and her teenage daughter being beaten by two customers Thursday afternoon in Baxley, Georgia.

>> Read more trending news

The victims told police the suspects were unhappy with their order. The verbal argument turned violent when one of the suspects began punching the restaurant owner repeatedly.

When the victim’s teenage daughter came out of the car to break up the fight, the male suspect punched her in the face.

WJCL reported that Baxley police have issued warrants for the suspects, Nathaniel Smith and Latasha Smith. The pair could be charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children.

The suspects drove away from the restaurant in a cream or tan Cadillac Escalade with tag number REU8495. Officials said they headed north on Highway 144.

Anyone with any information about the assault is asked to call the Baxley Police Department at 912-367-8305 or the 911 call center at 912-367-8111.

