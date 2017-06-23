TSA agent stole from passenger's belongings, police say

A Transportation Security Administration agent has been arrested after he was accused of stealing money from a passenger at Orlando International Airport in Florida, Orlando police said.

Alexander Shae Johnson, 22, was arrested Thursday night.

Passenger Kathleen Duddleston entered the TSA checkpoint and was stopped for additional screening, police said.

While she was patted down, Duddleston told TSA security officer Michelle Metz that she couldn’t see her luggage, so Metz moved her closer.

Duddleston complained again that she couldn’t see her bag, and Johnson moved slightly.

After the pat down, Duddleston reached for her bag and could not find her money, police said. She said she noticed a bulge in Johnson’s left front shirt pocket. Duddleston asked Johnson if that was her money, and he said he got the money from the bank, police said.

The woman complained to Metz that she believed Johnson stole money from her. Metz contacted her supervisor.

Duddleston has been charged with third-degree grand theft.

