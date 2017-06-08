'Tin Man' arrested for drunken driving

An upstate New York man who was hired to portray the Tin Man character from “The Wizard of Oz” at a casino event ran into trouble after work, police said.

Troopers responded Sunday to an intoxicated man on private property, The Associated Press reported. The homeowner told police that the man had drove to the property and had been asked to leave.

>> Read more trending stories



Nicholas Sherman, 31, was wearing face makeup and told troopers that he had come from the Yellow Brick Road Casino, where he was portraying the Tin Man character from “The Wizard of Oz” for an event called Oz-Stravaganza.

Troopers said Sherman's blood-alcohol content was .19 percent, more than twice the state's legal limit for driving while intoxicated. Sherman was arrested and charged with DWI.