An Indiana woman and her boyfriend are accused of conspiring to kill her 5-year-old son last November.

Mooresville police officials told WTHR in Indianapolis that Meghan Price and Steven Ingalls Jr. used “graphic” text messages to discuss violence against Price’s son, who had special needs. Brayson Price died the day before Thanksgiving after he was rushed to a hospital.

WTHR reported that police have not revealed how the boy died, but said that forensic testing took several months to complete. Those tests led to the arrests of Price, 25, of Mooresville, and Ingalls Jr., 31, of Indianapolis, police said. They both face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and child neglect.

Along with the text messages, police said they found evidence of internet searches that indicated that Price and Ingalls planned to kill Brayson, WTHR reported. Detectives said there was also evidence of prior injuries that Brayson suffered in the five years since his birth.

Brayson’s obituary described him as a “loving, sweet, rambunctious boy (who) offered hugs to all and saw no one as a stranger.” The boy’s “pride and joy” was his F-150 Power Wheels, and he loved the color pink, his family wrote.

“Bray's tiny but mighty presence will remain forever cherished and deeply missed,” the obituary read.