Teenage thief does 'picket duty' to apologize to boss he stole from

CONROE, Texas - A teenager in Texas is facing "curb" justice after he admitted to stealing money and items from his boss.
In order to avoid felony charges, Mark Anthony Doyle, 17, has agreed to wear a pink T-shirt and pink lipstick while holding a sign that says, "I stole and lied to my boss! This is to keep my head right," KHOU reported.
The unusual punishment was the idea of Brent Franklin, who owns Precision Construction. Doyle works for Franklin, and in addition to pay of $150 to $200 per day, Franklin gave Doyle a place to stay, KHOU reported. But when Franklin was out of town, Doyle stole the company credit card and withdrew hundreds of dollars without approval. He also stole items from Franklin's home, including a Rolex watch, a TV and a gaming system.
Doyle has returned everything but the cash. Franklin told KHOU that instead of pressing charges and seeing another juvenile in jail, he came up with a more creative way to punish Doyle.
It seems to be working. Doyle told KHOU that picketing for forgiveness is embarrassing and that he'll never do such a thing again.
If Doyle pickets for three days as per their agreement, he will keep his job, Franklin said.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself