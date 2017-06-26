A 17-year-old teen has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter after running over and killing another teen while high on psychedelic mushrooms.

KSHB reported that, according to a probable cause statement, Jacob David Mustoe told police that he was high on mushrooms on Sunday morning when he crashed into a house in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reported that Mustoe got into an argument with Jake A. Wehmeyer, 17, while visiting Wehmeyer’s house with two other friends. The argument, according to court documents, led to Mustoe and Wehmeyer throwing items, including billiard balls, at each other.

KCTV reported Wehmeyer’s parents were out of town and Wehmeyer and his 14-year-old brother were left at home.

Mustoe reportedly told police he left the house, walked to his own home and got into his car, then aimed it at Wehmeyer’s house and drove into a neighbor’s yard.

Police were called to the area around 4 a.m. Sunday, where they fould a vehicle driven through a closed garage door of a house, KCTV reported. According to court documents, Mustoe said he did it because he was high on mushrooms. The documents also said he told police he thought “everything would be OK” and that he saw Wehmeyer in a neighbor's yard telling him to slow down.

Wehmeyer was found dead at the scene and was partially under the vehicle.

Mustoe left the home and ran to his own house, where he contacted his mother, took a shower and changed his clothes.

The Kansas City Star reported that police arrived at Mustoe’s home and found that he had injuries consistent with the crash. He was arrested after being taken to a hospital for minor injury treatment.

Mustoe has a $200,000 bond.