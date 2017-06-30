A teenage girl and her younger brother in Texas are recovering after they were victims of an acid attack.

The family believes the attack was racially motivated.

Alma Ponce, 17, and her 8-year-old brother were returning home when the June 18 attack occurred, the family told WFAA, A masked person wearing a red hoodie ran from behind the house and threw a cup of acid on Ponce and her brother, the family said.

>> Read more trending news



Ponce and her brother suffered severe burns to the face, back, arms and legs, the family told WFAA.

The attack appeared to be racially motivated. The family found a hateful message scrawled on the side of the house, accusing Ponce of dating African-American men.

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the aggravated assault suspect. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment of the felony offense.

