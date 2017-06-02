Listen Live
Crime & Law
Teen accused of placing pressure cooker bomb under ex-girlfriend's bed
By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -  A teenager in New Mexico is facing federal charges, accused of placing a pressure cooker bomb under his ex-girlfriend's bed, according to court documents.

Ethan Guillen, 18, is accused of assembling the explosive device and breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home to place the device under her bed while she and her family were at her graduation ceremony, court documents obtained this week by KOAT revealed.

Federal investigators said the pressure cooker was filled with nuts, bolts, fuse and rubber material. A fuse connected to a soldering iron was attached to an appliance timer and plugged into a wall outlet, according to federal investigators.

The teen girl found the device under her bed days later, and told police she suspected her ex-boyfriend placed it there, KRQE reported. 

Guillen first denied that he was responsible for the pressure cooker bomb, but authorities said he later confessed, telling authorities that he had stayed up waiting to hear about an explosion on the police scanner. When told that there were children next to the ex-girlfriend's room who could've been injured if the bomb had detonated, Guillen was unmoved, saying he wanted her dead, according to court documents obtained by KRQE.

Guillen faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted of possessing an unregistered destructive device, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Cities, states, businesses pledge commitment to Paris climate pact despite U.S. withdrawal
    Cities, states, businesses pledge commitment to Paris climate pact despite U.S. withdrawal
    More than 100 businesses, dozens of colleges, 10 states and 83 city mayors announced plans Thursday to continue working toward the goals of the Paris Agreement despite President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the climate pact, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Headed by billionaire and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Bloomberg Philanthropies announced that it would commit as much as $15 million to support United National Framework Convention on Climate Change and, in particular, the Paris Agreement. The figure represents the U.S. commitment to the climate agreement. Bloomberg said he is also organizing an effort to have a group of mayors, governors, university presidents and businesses added on to the Paris climate deal. “Americans are not walking away from the Paris climate agreement,” Bloomberg said. “Americans will honor and fulfill the Paris Agreement by leading from the bottom up – and there isn’t anything Washington can do to stop us.” >> Related: What is the Paris Climate Agreement? 9 things to know It was not immediately clear how such an idea would be presented to U.N. officials. Christiana Figueres, who served as executive secretary of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change until 2016, told The New York Times that “there was currently no formal mechanism for entities that were not countries to be full parties to the Parris accord.” In a letter signed by 83 mayors who collectively represent 40 million Americans, cities pledged to 'adopt, honor and uphold the commitments to the goals enshrined in the Paris Agreement.' >> Related: Trump withdraws US from Paris climate accord The letter’s signatories included the mayors of Los Angeles, Boston, New York, Seattle, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Austin, Texas, and Orlando, Florida. 'If the President wants to break the promises made to our allies enshrined in the historic Paris Agreement, we’ll build and strengthen relationships around the world to protect the planet from devastating climate risks,” said the letter. “The world cannot wait — and neither will we.' >> Related: EPA, Hillary Clinton, world leaders react to U.S. withdrawal from Paris Climate Deal  The governors of three states, California, Washington and New York, on Thursday announced the creation of an alliance aimed at connecting states “committed to taking aggressive action on climate change.” In addition to the United States Climate Alliance, seven other states pledged continued support for the agreement, CNN reported. >> Related: The Weather Channel reacts to end of Paris climate agreement Trump announced plans Thursday to withdraw from the Paris Agreement and seek a new deal on climate change, arguing the accord hurt American businesses and was unfair to taxpayers. The deal, signed by former President Barack Obama and the leaders of 195 other nations, aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions to combat global warming.
  • Two die after car slams into Kissimmee building
    Two die after car slams into Kissimmee building
    No names have been released yet after a car with five people inside crashed into a building in Kissimmee last night, killing two of the occupants. It happened around 9 p.m. along Vine Street and Thacker Avenue. A friend of the victims told Channel 9 Eyewitness News that the group was returning home from soccer practice. A reason for the accident is still under investigation.
  • World landmarks light up in green to support Paris climate deal
    World landmarks light up in green to support Paris climate deal
    In defiance of President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement Thursday and to show support for the accord, landmarks and buildings around the United States and the world were lit up with green lights. » Related: What is the Paris climate agreement? 9 things you should know  Shortly after the announcement, Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris, France, shared in a tweet that Hôtel de Ville (Paris’ city hall) would be “illuminated with green to affirm our will to implement the #ParisAgreement.” >> Related: Trump withdraws US from Paris climate accord 
  • Teacher accused of 2 1/2-year relationship with student 'felt trapped'
    Teacher accused of 2 1/2-year relationship with student 'felt trapped'
    A former high school football coach and star player at the University of Georgia faced a judge Wednesday afternoon. Only WSBTV.com was there when Mikey Henderson’s co-workers, family and his girlfriend came to his defense in court. “Mr. Henderson is one of the most selfless employees at Parkview High School,” said Mike Demorest, one of Henderson’s co-workers. Henderson resigned earlier this month, when police confronted him with the allegations that he carried on a 2 1/2-year sexual relationship with a student. He was immediately charged and has been in jail since. >> Read more trending news  “I have nothing but positive things to say about my interactions with Mr. Henderson,” one teacher said. Henderson's attorney said his client didn't know how to get out of the relationship. “He said he just sort of felt trapped,” Henderson’s attorney said. “He didn’t know what to do or how to get out of it, so it just continued.” Police say the now-graduated high school student told friends about the relationship earlier this year after Henderson stopped meeting her for the rendezvous. “She was going to be the one seeking out communication,” Henderson’s attorney said. On Wednesday, over the prosecutor’s objections, the judge set bond for Henderson at $25,000. Neither he nor any friends can contact the victim or witnesses.
  • Florida legislature to hold special session on budget
    Florida legislature to hold special session on budget
    Governor Rick Scott has reached a deal with state lawmakers to hold a special session to discuss education funding, Enterprise Florida and VISIT Florida. The session will begin June 7th at 9 a.m. and end June 9th at 6 p.m.  Critics say the proposed education funding ramps up spending on charter schools at the expense of public schools. Many educators are urging the governor to veto the measure, HB 7069. Lawmakers will work to find a middle ground during next week’s special session.  The announcement also comes as Governor Scott is at odds with state lawmakers over funding for the state’s tourism arm, VISIT Florida, and the job creation branch, Enterprise Florida.  Despite the legislature not reaching an agreement on medical marijuana sales, the issue is not on the call for the special session. However, with a 2/3 vote, the call could be expanded to include other topics.
