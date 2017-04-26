Teacher allegedly had sex with 4 students, including 2 at same time

LUFKIN, Texas - A Texas educator is unlikely to see a classroom any time soon after she reportedly admitted to having sex with four students.
According to KTRE, Heather Lee Robertson, 38, was arrested Saturday and charged with four counts of “improper relationship between educator and student.” An affidavit shows that the investigation began on April 20 and that a high school student began “chatting and sexting with Robertson through Snapchat," the station reported. When she asked him to come to her apartment, the student asked to bring a friend. Robertson reportedly had sex with the students simultaneously.KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas
During the investigation, two more students came forward to reveal sexual histories with Robertson, the affidavit said. Both students said they would sneak out, and Robertson would pick them up and take them back to her apartment, the affidavit said.
When confronted, Robertson admitted to the charges and stated that she “had recently become a heavy drinker and would sometimes not remember the details of the encounters," according to the affidavit. According to the Lufkin News, Robertson was arrested when a police officer pulled her over in traffic.
Superintendent Mary Ann Whiteker of the Hudson Independent School District, where Robertson was employed, told the Lufkin News that the district became aware of the allegations Thursday morning and Robertson had resigned by that afternoon. Whiteker also said the investigation has been finalized.
