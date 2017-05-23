Target settles with Florida, 47 other states over data breach

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s office has announced that the major retailer Target Corporation has settled with Florida and 47 other states after a 2013 cyber attack affected more than 41 million customer accounts.

“This data breach jeopardized the financial information of millions of Target customers in Florida and across the nation,” said Bondi. “Under our multistate settlement announced today, Target consumers are now better protected from cyberattacks.”

Target has agreed to pay $18.5 million.

According to Bondi’s office, Target is alsorequired to implement security measures including:

• Maintain and support software on its network;

• Segment its cardholder data environment from the rest of its computer network;

• Maintain appropriate encryption policies, particularly as it pertains to cardholder and personal information data; and

• Undertake steps to control access to its network, including implementing password rotation policies and two-factor authentication for certain accounts.