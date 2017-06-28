Substitute teacher accused of sex with student

A 24-year-old former substitute teacher in Monett, Missouri, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.

According to the Monett Times, Loryn Barclay was arrested Sunday and charged with four counts of sexual contact with a student by a teacher. Barclay started as substitute teacher in fall 2016, and she was hired as a paraprofessional in November. As of April 27, she was relieved of her duties.

“When we became aware of potential involvement with a student, we followed all procedures by informing the Children’s Division,” Monett superintendent Brad Hanson told The Monett Times. “We had a conversation with her, and she was not employed from then on. We learned about it the day of her exit as an employee. We dealt with it swiftly.”

In early May, Barclay allegedly told an officer with the Monett Police Department that she “had an inappropriate relationship” with a student while employed as a substitute teacher. According to the affidavit, she told officer Jay Jastal that she had intercourse with the student twice at his family’s home in Barry County and had oral sex with him in a car at a park in Lawrence County.

The student allegedly admitted to having intercourse and oral sex with the one-time teacher on multiple occasions.

“The district followed all compliance issues and followed through with everything we needed to do, and now, we’ll let the legal side do its work,” Hanson told the paper.

She faces charges in both counties.

Jastal, who serves as school resource officer, was tipped off about the relationship in April.

Barclay met a $25,000 bond and was released Sunday night. A hearing is scheduled for July 24.

Charges in Barry County, where the student’s home is located, were filed on Monday, and a warrant was issued for Barclay with a cash-only bond of $10,000.

