Miami, Fla - A trailer filled with toys meant for children battling cancer is back where it belongs and two men have been booked into the Broward County Jail charged with grand theft.
The sleek black and silver trailer has a Mystic Force Foundation decal on the side, that bears a picture of the young boy who was lost to cancer, went missing Monday.
Missing trailer
The owner, Sylvia Vanni, started the Foundation after her son lost his battle to the disease just before his 8th birthday.
The Mystic Force Foundation raises money for cancer research and regularly sponsors “fun nights” at area hospitals where donated toys are provided for children with cancer.
She said the trailer was stolen from the front of her house in a gated community in North Miami.
The trailer was located Monday night in Surprise and today police confirmed that two men, Dudley Merus, 30 and Endy Merus, 25, were arrested in connection with the heist.
Additional information is expected from police later Tuesday.
With the trailer returned, Vanni and others were taking inventory to see if any toys were missing.
