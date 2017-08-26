A Florida man suspected of raping and beating a woman for hours at a resort in Islamorada on Thursday night also tried to set her on fire, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim told deputies that Jorge Moreno, 34, checked into the Amara Cay Resort around 5 p.m. Thursday and attacked her when he asked for her cellphone and she refused, the Miami Herald reports.

Moreno allegedly threatened to kill the victim and her child, and also forced her into a bathroom, held a towel over her face and ran water over her “so she would feel like she was drowning,” the Herald reports.

The victim told deputies Moreno then doused her in tequila and said he would set her on fire, but fell asleep after he couldn’t find a lighter.

Moreno drove the woman to a bridge early Friday and again threatened to kill her by pushing her off, deputies said. He then dropped the victim off at her parents’ house in Cutler Bay and left to go back to Islamorada.

The victim alerted deputies, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers found Moreno in Plantation Key.

He remains in the Monroe County Jail without bail and faces charges of attempted murder, sexual battery and false imprisonment.

