Crime & Law
Close

Security guard fires at man trying to run over a family in busy OBT parking lot
Photo Credit: Shanna Vicker
Witness captures police responding to a shooting in on South Orange Blossom Trail May 9, 2017

By: Shanna Vicker
Photo Credit: Shanna Vicker

Orlando, Fla -  Orange County Sheriff deputies responded to the report of shots fired at the  Wendy’s parking lot on Orange Blossom Trail near Lancaster Rd.

Deputies say the gunshots came from an armed hotel security guard who opened fire Tuesday night on a man trying to run over a family.  

It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. when the guard, who was working at a Royal Inn hotel nearby, noticed a physical fight in the parking lot and went to investigate. 

The Sheriff report states, one of the men involved in the fight,  then got into a black vehicle and started driving toward the other man and his family.

Deputies said the security guard “gave warning to stop the vehicle,” but the driver kept going.

The guard then fired several shots hitting the driver who was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.  

Shanna Vicker
Jonathon Mercado Courtesy: Orange County Sheriff
Close

Jonathon Mercado

Photo Credit: Shanna Vicker
Jonathon Mercado Courtesy: Orange County Sheriff

That man, 30-year-old Jonathan Mercado was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and violation of probation, jail records show. 

He is being held without bail.

The other man involved in the fight was treated at the scene for minor injuries. 

