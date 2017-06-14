Reward increased to $130K to find inmates accused of killing officers

The World Health Organization has released new global data to bring awareness to the realities of elder abuse on June 15, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. >> Read more trending news A new study supported by WHO and published in the Lancet Global Health journal found that one in six older people ages 60 and older experience some form of abuse. Researchers used the best available evidence from 52 different studies in 28 low and middle income countries in varying regions of the world. They found that older people who experience abuse can face serious physical injuries and long-term psychological consequences. In the U.S., one in 10 senior citizens who live at home experience abuse, but that statistic is likely too low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. WHO also released estimates on the five most prevalent types of elder abuse and found psychological abuse to be the most pervasive. >> Related: Woman sucker-punched 75-year-old grandmother at Walmart, police say Rates of elder abuse by type in the past year, according to WHO: psychological or emotional abuse: 11.6 percent financial exploitation: 6.8 percent neglect or abandonment: 4.2 percent physical abuse: 2.6 percent sexual abuse: 0.9 percent The group also found rates of abuse may be higher for elders in institutions, but researchers note that there isn’t enough data on the extent of the issue in long-term care facilities, nursing homes and hospitals. Read more here.