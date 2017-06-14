Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
85°
H 86
L 72

!
Traffic
Breaking News:

Blimp covering US Open catches fire, crashes as crew parachutes out

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
85°
Sct Thunderstorms
H 86° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 86° L 72°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 86° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    73°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 88° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Crime & Law
Reward increased to $130K to find inmates accused of killing officers
Close

Reward increased to $130K to find inmates accused of killing officers

Inmates Accused Of Killing 2 Officers Could Be “Just About Anywhere”

Reward increased to $130K to find inmates accused of killing officers

By: WSBTV.com
Updated:

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. -  Two Georgia inmates who are as "dangerous beyond description" and wanted in connection with the deaths of two guards on a prison bus remained on the run early Thursday as reward money for information leading to their arrests continued to grow.

>> Read more trending news

Related

This combo of undated photos provided Tuesday, June 13, 2017, by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows inmate Ricky Dubose, left, and Donnie Russell Rowe. A Georgia sheriff said officers were "desperately" searching Tuesday for the two inmates who somehow got through a gate inside a prison bus, killed two guards and got away.
Close

Manhunt sparked by slaying of prison guards, inmates' escape

Photo Credit: Georgia Department of Corrections via AP
This combo of undated photos provided Tuesday, June 13, 2017, by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows inmate Ricky Dubose, left, and Donnie Russell Rowe. A Georgia sheriff said officers were "desperately" searching Tuesday for the two inmates who somehow got through a gate inside a prison bus, killed two guards and got away.
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Reckless driver caught on dash cam identified, facing charges
    Reckless driver caught on dash cam identified, facing charges
      A reckless driver in Oklahoma has now been identified and is facing charges.  It all started Tuesday in metro Tulsa. A woman had her dash cam rolling when a truck driver started weaving in and out of traffic, tailgating and stopping short in front of other cars.  >> Read more trending news At one point, the truck appears to try and run another driver off the road.  The woman said no specific event seemed to set off the reckless driver, and that he behaved that way with many drivers on the road.  She shared the video on her Facebook page as police in the Tulsa suburb of Broken Arrow began an investigation.  By Thursday morning investigators had located the driver and his truck. Upon questioning, the man admitted to being the motorist in the video.  >> Related: Man killed in road rage incident in Georgia  He has not yet been arrested, but police say charges are pending.   
  • More than 15% of seniors worldwide experienced abuse in the past year, research finds
    More than 15% of seniors worldwide experienced abuse in the past year, research finds
      The World Health Organization has released new global data to bring awareness to the realities of elder abuse on June 15, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. >> Read more trending news A new study supported by WHO and published in the Lancet Global Health journal found that one in six older people ages 60 and older experience some form of abuse. Researchers used the best available evidence from 52 different studies in 28 low and middle income countries in varying regions of the world.  They found that older people who experience abuse can face serious physical injuries and long-term psychological consequences. In the U.S., one in 10 senior citizens who live at home experience abuse, but that statistic is likely too low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. WHO also released estimates on the five most prevalent types of elder abuse and found psychological abuse to be the most pervasive. >> Related: Woman sucker-punched 75-year-old grandmother at Walmart, police say Rates of elder abuse by type in the past year, according to WHO:  psychological or emotional abuse: 11.6 percent financial exploitation: 6.8 percent neglect or abandonment: 4.2 percent physical abuse: 2.6 percent sexual abuse: 0.9 percent The group also found rates of abuse may be higher for elders in institutions, but researchers note that there isn’t enough data on the extent of the issue in long-term care facilities, nursing homes and hospitals. Read more here.
  • Deadly fire engulfs London high-rise: What we know now
    Deadly fire engulfs London high-rise: What we know now
    A massive, deadly fire engulfed a high-rise in London. >> PHOTOS: Fire engulfs London high-rise >> Read more trending news  >> Click here or scroll down for more
  • Blimp covering US Open catches fire, crashes as crew parachutes out
    Blimp covering US Open catches fire, crashes as crew parachutes out
    At least one person was injured Thursday when a blimp crashed during the U.S. Open golf championship at Erin Hills Golf Course in Wisconsin, according to multiple reports.
  • Father charged in accidental fatal shooting of daughter while teaching sons gun safety
    Father charged in accidental fatal shooting of daughter while teaching sons gun safety
    What was supposed to be a teaching moment for an Indiana family turned into tragedy. A father has been charged in the accidental shooting of his daughter. Eric Hummel, 33, was showing a handgun to his two sons and talking to them about gun safety Saturday evening, WGN reported. When his 9-year-old daughter Olivia walked into the room, he turned towards her and pulled the trigger, believing there were no bullets in the gun. >> Read more trending news Olivia suffered a gunshot wound to the head. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she later died. Hummel faces one count of reckless homicide. Authorities told WGN that they don't believe Hummel was intoxicated at the time of the incident. The community held a candlelight vigil Tuesday for Olivia. 
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.