Prosecutors detail killings of Boston doctors in bedside arraignment

Details of the gruesome double killing of a pair of doctors in South Boston were read aloud during the bedside arraignment of the suspect.

Bampumim Teixeira, 30, was ordered held without bail after a hearing Monday morning in his hospital room at Tufts Medical Center.

Prosecutors detailed the events of Friday evening leading up to the discovery of two renowned Boston anesthesiologists, found dead inside their penthouse condo.

Lina Bolanos and Richard Field were found with their throats slashed and their hands bound.

According to prosecutors, a friend of the couple called police and said he got a text message from Field, which was described as “a plea for help.”

The text message said there was a gunman in the apartment, which prosecutors say was detailed in a recorded 911 call from the friend.

Officers who showed up at the condo found a set of keys on the floor in front of the door. Police said they knocked and announced their presence.

When no one answered, officers said they used the keys found on the floor to enter the apartment, which was dark.

Officers conducting a sweep of the apartment found a man, who started to shoot at them. Police said they shot back and hit the man in the leg, abdomen and hand.

Teixeira was arrested at the scene, treated for his wounds and then taken to Tufts Medical Center, according to police.

The Boston police team went into the apartment and found Bolanos and Field bound, “having sustained obvious trauma.” They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A black backpack was found in a "remarkably conspicuous location." It was filled with jewelry belonging to Bolanos, according to police.