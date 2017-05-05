Listen Live
Crime & Law
Police: Woman finds stranger with drugs, cash asleep in her bed
Police: Woman finds stranger with drugs, cash asleep in her bed
By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. -  A woman in Kentucky told police that she returned home Wednesday afternoon to find her back door open and a strange man asleep in her bed, surrounded by drugs and large wads of cash.

Police were called to the scene and awakened the man, who was identified as Kevin Malone, 31. Police said they found several plastic baggies containing suspected marijuana, crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine, 23 gabapentin tablets, a set of digital scales, a loaded handgun and over $4,000 in cash that they linked to Malone.

Malone told police that he knew the son of the woman who lived in the home. There was no one else in the home, according to police.

Malone was arrested and charged with burglary and trafficking of controlled substances, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Because Malone is a convicted felon, he faces additional charges, the sheriff's office said.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Universal Orlando reveals the story behind ‘Volcano Bay’ water park
    Universal Orlando reveals the story behind ‘Volcano Bay’ water park
    Now there’s a tale behind the new water park opening this month at Universal Orlando. The backstory includes a fictitious Polynesian tribe and a talking fish that leads them to Volcano Bay. Universal Orlando has hired some 1,300 employees to work at the new park. Volcano Bay opens on May 25.  Click here to learn more from the theme park’s blog.
  • Mother sues after she says airline loses urn with daughter’s ashes
    Mother sues after she says airline loses urn with daughter’s ashes
    American Airlines is in the hot seat, and the company has to answer a claim it lost a woman’s bag with her daughter’s ashes inside. >> More crisis for United? Rare giant rabbit dies on flight  Iddy Pierre-Canel said an American Airlines employee “insisted twice” that Pierre-Canel check her bag, and then allegedly checked it without her knowledge, according to KPNX. “When the plane took off, that's when I realized I didn't have my bag” Pierre-Canel told KPNX. “They said, ‘Oh, they checked your bag in.’” >> Read more trending news Upon arrival the bag couldn’t be found. This incident happened in March 2016, KPNX reported.  “Had we known there were cremated ashes in the bag, we would have had her remove them or found a place for the bag,” American Airlines said in a statement according to KPNX. “We apologized for losing the items and certainly are very sorry for her terrible loss.” >> Airline exec apologizes for stroller incident The bag was found and returned 19 days later, but the urn was not recovered, Pierre-Canal says. Now, a little over year after the incident, Pierre-Canel has filed a $10 million lawsuit, KPNX reported.  This lawsuit comes amid bad PR for another airline. United Airlines is trying to bounce back from bad PR after an incident where a passenger was forcibly dragged from a plane and backlash over a “no leggings” policy.  Read more at KPNX. 
  • Hands Off Passengers Act would stop bumping of some airline passengers
    Hands Off Passengers Act would stop bumping of some airline passengers
    Airlines would be prohibited from bumping ticketed passengers to make room for a member of the airline’s flight crew under a bill introduced this week by U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio. >> Read more trending news Dubbed the “Hands Off Passengers Act,” the bill seeks to prevent a recurrence of an incident on April 9 when a United Airlines passenger, Dr. David Dao, 69, was left bloody after he was forcibly removed from a flight in Chicago. In a speech on the House floor Turner said that incident “more than just created disruption for him and other passengers; it sparked a national outrage,” according to a news release issued Friday by his office. “An airline’s lack of preparation for its own staff travel should not result in the disruption of the lives of its paying customers,” Turner said. On the day of the incident, United Airlines had asked passengers on the plane to leave voluntarily to make room for crew members who needed to get to Louisville. When they could not get enough volunteers, Dao was asked to leave. >> Related: United passenger suffered broken nose, teeth while being dragged from plane When he refused three, Department of Aviation Security officers confronted him and he was forcibly dragged down the aisle, a scene caught on cellphone video. Dao was hospitalized and his attorney said he suffered a concussion, a broken nose and lost teeth. The company subsequently apologized and reached a settlement with Dao. >> Related: United passenger dragged from plane reaches settlement with airline Turner’s bill would require the secretary of transportation to modify regulations to prohibit airlines from forcing people who are already seated to leave the plane or denying boarding to any passenger on an oversold flight to accommodate the air carrier’s staff members. Overbooking is common among airlines, which gamble that a certain percentage of people who purchased tickets will not show up. After the incident, United officials announced it would no longer allow crew members to bump passengers already on board planes. >> Related: United Airlines changes policy after man dragged from plane We are awaiting a response from United Airlines on Turner’s bill and will update this story when it is received.
  • Police: Alabama woman faked cancer, lied about $17M settlement
    Police: Alabama woman faked cancer, lied about $17M settlement
    An Alabama woman is accused of faking terminal cancer and using two GoFundMe pages to bilk at least $38,000 from friends and family who were trying to help her. Jennifer Flynn Cataldo, 37, of Sterrett, is charged with two counts of first-degree theft by deception, according to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office. She is being held in the Shelby County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $100,000.  Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a news release that his office began a joint investigation April 13 with the FBI. The probe centered on two GoFundMe fundraising pages in which Cataldo, a wife and mother, claimed to have terminal cancer.  The pages were used to solicit donations to pay for her family’s bills and a trip to Disney World.  >> Read more trending stories Investigators established that Cataldo did not have cancer, the news release said. They believe that she acted alone in the scheme, fooling even her husband and parents into thinking she was sick.  Josh Moon, an investigative reporter and columnist for Alabama Political Reporter, wrote in a piece published Friday that the investigation began after Cataldo’s father contacted him for help exposing political corruption that he said was keeping Cataldo from a $17 million legal settlement that she had been awarded. The supposed corruption involved then-Attorney General Luther Strange and then-Gov. Robert Bentley, who Cataldo claimed were waiting for her to die so they could take the settlement she was due. Moon wrote that when he reached out to an attorney and family friend whom Cataldo said was helping her build a case against the politicians, the lawyer knew nothing of Cataldo’s claims.  Moon said he and the lawyer determined that Cataldo’s story, from the cancer to her claims of winning a multimillion-dollar legal settlement, were not true.  “Over the next several days, as we put the pieces together, a clear picture emerged: For nearly seven years, Jenny Cataldo fooled an entire community, along with her parents and closest friends, into believing she was stricken with terminal cancer,” Moon wrote. “In reality, though, Cataldo used that tale to bilk her parents and dozens of friends, family members and strangers out of nearly a half-million dollars -- most of it coming from her parents.” Moon wrote that he and the lawyer turned over their information to authorities, who initiated the investigation that led to Cataldo’s arrest.  Cataldo’s parents have not pressed charges against her, and authorities do not believe they plan to do so, Moon wrote.  “I can’t understand why she would’ve done it,” Cataldo’s father, Robert Flynn, told Moon Thursday afternoon in a phone interview. “I just don’t know what would drive someone to do something like that. And I don’t know how she could keep us fooled for so long.” Marshall said additional charges are possible because more people who gave Cataldo money could come forward. “The joint federal and state investigation is continuing, and the Attorney General’s Office urges anyone with information or who may be a possible victim of Cataldo to contact the Criminal Trials Division by calling 334-353-1875,” the news release said.  No additional information was given in the release because the investigation is still active. 
  • FBI: Man threatened to kill police, attack Boston City Hall
    FBI: Man threatened to kill police, attack Boston City Hall
    A Massachusetts man was arrested and charged with threatening the Boston FBI headquarters and Boston City Hall, according to court documents filed in federal court. >> Read more trending news Carmen Polito, 35, was arrested at a home in Brookline, but not before throwing a bottle and hitting at least one officer in the struggle, according to authorities. Police said an FBI agent in Miami, who was in contact with Polito, was threatened in text messages sent from his cell phone. “I am going to (expletive) stab you, man,” one text message read, according to authorities. “An officer is going to die. I’m ready for the Boston Police Headquarters and FBI.” Along with the threatening messages, Polito allegedly sent a picture of “a large knife, an AK-47 assault rifle, various police vehicles and pictures of Boston City Hall.” The unnamed FBI agent got in contact with Boston law enforcement, who tracked Polito down.
