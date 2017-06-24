GLENDALE, Ariz. - An Arizona woman arrested on suspicion of prostitution Wednesday admitted to leaving her 18-month-old toddler at home alone, police said.
Alexis Buchanan, 25, was arrested in an undercover sting operation Wednesday afternoon, investigators said. Upon her arrest, she told officers that her daughter was home alone.
Police performed a welfare check and found the toddler in a bedroom on the second floor of the town home, which contained dog waste and small objects that could be choking hazards, KPHO reported. The girl was wearing a heavily soiled diaper and had dried food on her face, officers said.
The child was taken into protective custody, KPHO reported.
In addition to the prostitution charge, Buchanan faces a child abuse charge, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself