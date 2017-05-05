An officer in Texas made two DWI arrests at the same scene early Friday morning, Houston police said.

While an officer was arresting a pickup driver on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, a second driver crashed into the back of the officer's cruiser, and missed hitting the officer by inches, KHOU reported. The second driver failed a field sobriety test and was also taken into custody, police said.

No one was injured, according to the Houston Police Department.