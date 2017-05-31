Listen Live
Crime & Law
Police search for man who damaged property during pull-up attempt
Photo Credit: East Lansing Police Department

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: East Lansing Police Department

EAST LANSING, Mich. -  Police in Michigan are searching for a man who they say damaged a street ramp sign in a parking garage while attempting to do a pull-up.

East Lansing police said in a Facebook post that the sign was damaged on May 17. Parking garage surveillance video captured a man attempting to do a pull-up on a CVS sign, then grabbing his head and running away. Police said the man did $163 worth of damage to the sign.

"We feel like you have suffered enough punishment for your actions, so if you turn yourself in, we will not seek prosecution, just restitution for the damage," East Lansing police wrote on Facebook.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Orlando Police received 911 call warning about incident at airport minutes before it happened
    Orlando Police received 911 call warning about incident at airport minutes before it happened
    A Pennsylvania man called an outside line at the Orlando Police Department warning them about a possible man with a gun who wanted police to kill him.  “I have a friend in Florida, Orlando and he texted me saying something crazy that he was, like,  going to take a gun to Orlando International Airport. He told me he didn’t, he wasn’t planning on shooting anybody but he wants to have a cop kill him.” The caller said. The caller said the text first came in at 7:13 p.m. The man was able to describe the suspect as a 26 or 27-year-old black male wearing a black jacket and black dress pants and his first name was Mike. The caller did not know the suspects location at the time or if he owned any weapons, but the man did say the text indicated the suspect had a pistol.  When asked if the suspect had any mental disabilities, the called stated “I don’t think so. I know he’s got some anger issues, he was in the military he was in the marines but I don’t know.” Orlando Police told the man that they would notify airport police. The incident report from Orlando Police shows the first call for help came in at 7:22 pm.m    
  • Comey expected to confirm Trump asked him to drop Flynn investigation: reports
    Comey expected to confirm Trump asked him to drop Flynn investigation: reports
    Former FBI director James Comey is expected to confirm in public testimony as soon as next week that President Donald Trump pressured him to drop the bureau’s investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news CNN first reported that Comey is expected to testify next week before the Senate Intelligence Committee, one of multiple groups investigating Trump-Russia ties. The Wall Street Journal confirmed that Comey is expected to testify as early as Thursday of next week. >> Related: Senate Intelligence Committee requests Comey memos No firm date has been set for the hearing, according to CNN. Comey is expected to validate reports that surfaced in the wake of his May 9 dismissal that Trump suggested Comey drop his investigation of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn was forced to resign less than a month into his tenure after it was revealed that he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his contact with Russian officials. >> Related: Report: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation One day after Flynn's resignation in February, the president dismissed other senior national security officials attending a meeting in the Oval Office to speak privately with Comey, The New York Times reported. 'I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,' Trump said, according to a memo written by Comey, The Times reported. 'He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.' Comey detailed the conversation in a memo written on the same day as the meeting, according to The Times. He wrote similar memos about each call and meeting he had with the president, who he felt was trying to influence the FBI investigation into possible collusion between Trump and his advisers and Russian officials. >> Related: Who are key players in the Russia/Trump saga? The White House has denied Comey's account of the February meeting. 'The bottom line is he's going to testify,' a source told CNN. 'He's happy to testify, and he's happy to cooperate.' An unidentified source told NBC Nightly News that special counsel Robert Mueller has cleared Comey to publicly testify. Multiple investigations are ongoing into whether Trump or his associates worked with Russian officials to win November's presidential election. Trump has characterized the probes as little more than a 'witch hunt' and 'fake news.' The intelligence community said earlier this year with 'high confidence' that Russia interfered in last year's election in Trump's favor against Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton. Russia has denied any meddling.
  • Trump expected to withdraw from Paris climate deal, reports say
    Trump expected to withdraw from Paris climate deal, reports say
    President Donald Trump plans to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord, Axios and other media outlets reported, citing unnamed sources. Fox News and CBS News soon aired similar reports. >> Read more trending news In a tweet Wednesday morning, the president said only that he will announce his decision on whether to withdraw “over the next few days.” 'Pulling out of Paris is the biggest thing Trump could do to unravel (former President Barack) Obama's climate legacy,' Axios' Jonathan Swan wrote early Wednesday. 'It sends a combative signal to the rest of the world that America doesn't prioritize climate change and threatens to unravel the ambition of the entire deal.' A White House official, who was not identified, told The Associated Press that there might be “caveats in the language” the president uses to withdraw from the agreement, “leaving open the possibility that the decision isn’t final.” Trump promised to pull the U.S. out of the climate agreement during his presidential campaign, arguing that it was bad for American businesses. “This agreement gives foreign bureaucrats control over how much energy we use right here in America,” Trump said during a speech last May. “We’re going to cancel the Paris climate agreement and stop all payments of U.S. tax dollars to U.N. global warming programs.” Trump tweeted Saturday that he would make his 'final decision' on whether to keep the U.S. in the climate agreement this week.
  • Grandmother, 72, could get home, vehicle returned after court’s asset forfeiture ruling
    Grandmother, 72, could get home, vehicle returned after court’s asset forfeiture ruling
    A Philadelphia grandmother could be one step closer to being allowed back into her home after Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court ruled to limit the power that prosecutors have to seize private citizens’ property through civil courts. Elizabeth Young had to forfeit her home and minivan when her adult son was arrested, charged with selling marijuana from her property, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Prosecutors said she was told about her son’s illegal sales on her property when police searched her home twice and that she could have stopped him from selling.  >> Read more trending news  Justices said in their unanimous decision that courts must consider “the potential harshness of a forfeiture against a property owner with no alleged criminal conduct, or minor culpability.”  Law enforcement has used civil forfeiture to bring down drug dealers by throwing them in jail and seizing their property, the Inquirer reported. In Philadelphia, law enforcement has seized 1,000 homes, more than 3,000 vehicles and $44 million in cash for more than a decade, Forbes reported. The proceeds from forfeiture are given back to law enforcement, The Philadelphia Tribune reported. Justices said the lower court did not take into account the fact that Young allowed her son to return home with the promise that he stopped using drugs, and if she found any in her home she would evict him, Forbes reported. She also asked police for evidence of her son’s crimes, which was not produced, the court said.  Young’s son was arrested for selling $140 worth of marijuana, the Inquirer reported. The home was valued at $54,000, The Tribune reported.
  • Florida man with AK-47 opens fire while driving on highway
    Florida man with AK-47 opens fire while driving on highway
    A man in Miami was arrested Monday morning after police said he shot at cars with an AK-47 rifle while driving on the highway.  >> Watch the news report here The incident happened around 1 a.m. when the 37-year-old man fired his rifle at two passing cars in his red Toyota Corolla on the Palmetto Expressway, CBS Miami reports. He then lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete median. The suspect was able to drive out of the median and began to drive northbound on the southbound lanes until he crashed again.  >> Read more trending news Once police surrounded the suspect, he started shooting at officers, according to CBS Miami.  Eventually the man surrendered and police arrested him. No one was injured in the incident, but traffic was shut down for hours on the highway southbound while police investigated, CBS Miami reports.  Read more at miami.cbslocal.com
