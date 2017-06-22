Listen Live
Crime & Law
Police say mother attacked daughter at beach in attempted exorcism
Close

Police say mother attacked daughter at beach in attempted exorcism

Police say mother attacked daughter at beach in attempted exorcism
Photo Credit: Humboldt County Sheriff's Office via AP
This undated photo released by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office shows Kimberly Felder, of Ferndale, Calif. Felder, a Northern California woman, was in custody Sunday, June 18, 2017, on suspicion of beating, biting and choking her 11-year-old daughter in an attempt to perform an exorcism on the child, authorities said.

Police say mother attacked daughter at beach in attempted exorcism

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Humboldt County Sheriff's Office via AP

SAN FRANCISCO -  An 11-year-old girl was seriously injured Friday after her mother allegedly attacked her at a beach in an attempt to perform an exorcism on her, authorities said.

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Kimberly Felder, 45, stripped her daughter, struck her, bit her and shoved sand into her mouth and eyes.

>> Read more trending news

A good Samaritan witnessed the attack at a secluded beach and intervened on the girl's behalf until police arrived, The Associated Press reported. John Marciel said the woman claimed she was trying to remove demons from her daughter as she struck her with a piece of driftwood. Marciel tried to restrain the woman while he called police, and stayed on the scene until authorities arrived.

Felder was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and aggravated mayhem. An investigation of attempted homicide is ongoing, authorities said.

The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries, including a severely damaged right ear. Once she is released from the hospital, she will be placed in protective custody, authorities said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

