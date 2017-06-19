Police: 44 pounds of meth found during traffic stop

An Oklahoma man was charged with meth trafficking after police said they uncovered 44 pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle he was driving when officers stopped him for failing to signal a lane change.

Tulsa police said Kevin Jameson, 58, turned left onto U.S. Route 169 around 1:30 p.m. Sunday without signaling.

Officers stopped the vehicle he was driving and a certified drug K-9 officer alerted them to the scent of a controlled substance.

Authorities said they seized about 44 pounds of meth from inside the car.

Jamesen went to jail on complaints of aggravated trafficking of meth and failure to signal.

He remained in the Tulsa County Jail on Monday morning on more than $25,000 bond.

The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

