Police: Parents said they left toddler home alone to get pizza

An Indiana couple faces drug and child neglect charges after allegedly leaving a 1-year-old child home alone, police said.

Police were called to an Evansville apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, after an 8-year-old told her school bus driver that she would have to watch her 1-year-old brother when she got home, WFIE reported. The bus driver called 911 and waited while the 8-year-old went into the apartment and brought out the toddler.

>> Read more trending news



Upon entering the apartment, police said there was no one else present. There was no food in the refrigerator. Animal droppings was found in a child's bedroom. Alcohol, pills and drug paraphernalia was located in the apartment, according to police.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said the 8-year-old girl told them that she only eats at school and often babysits her younger brother overnight while her parents are gone.

Police said it took the parents, Cameron and Holly Reine, an hour to return to the apartment. The couple seemed unconcerned about leaving the children alone at home, according to the police account. Holly Reine allegedly told police that a homeless woman was supposed to arrive to babysit 10 minutes after they left the apartment, according to WFIE. The couple said they went to a pizza shop and were going to bring back food for the children, but police said they had no food with them.

After the Reines were arrested, child services took the children, and animal control took a pet that was in the apartment, according to WFIE.